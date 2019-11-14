Panel asks police to book online harassers of actor

Following playwright and actor Sajitha Madathil’s complaint of persistent online harassment, the State Women’s Commission has directed the District Police Chief (Kochi City) and the Cyber Cell to initiate action against the perpetrators.

Ms. Madathil had filed a complaint with the commission on November 8 detailing instances of abusive and insulting comments she had received on her social media posts.

Her recent posts had expressed distress at the November 2 arrest of her nephew Alan Suhaib who, along with Thaha Fazal, was charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in Kozhikode for allegedly possessing pamphlets on Maoist ideology.

“Since I had commented on various social issues in the past, certain profiles used this opportunity to give vent to their problems with my views,” Ms. Madathil said. “Though I did not pay heed to the comments initially, the complaint was filed when the attacks got personal and escalated to a point where I was afraid to step out,” she said.

Aggressive comments threatened bodily harm and accused Ms. Madathil of being a “Maoist” and an “anti-national”. When the attacks got out of hand, Ms. Madathil was forced to deactivate her social media account.

Adalat

The number of cases of women being harassed by their live-in partners and of policemen being accused of domestic violence are on the rise, M.C. Josephine, Chairperson of the State Women’s Commission, noted at the commission’s mega adalat held here on Wednesday. Elderly women are also increasingly being cheated of money in the name of donations for charity, she said.

Of the 86 cases that were brought before the adalat, 26 were resolved, four were put on hold awaiting reports from other departments, and 56 were postponed for hearing at the next adalat.