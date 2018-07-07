Pandit Karuppan Road development on the cards

A State government agency will be entrusted with the task of developing Pandit Karuppan Road that links Thevara on M.G. Road and the Kundannoor and Alexander Parambithara bridges.

The agency will take a long-term view of how motorists and pedestrians can safely use the road without encountering congestion, by clearing bottlenecks and encroachments. This was decided at a meeting convened here by District Collector K. Mohammed Y. Safirulla, attended by K.V. Thomas, MP, and Hibi Eden, MLA, among others.

Parallel road

Along with with steps to clear bottlenecks, the possibility of building a parallel road and rehabilitation measures too will be probed, based on the outcome of the study by an expert agency.

First priority will be accorded to steps to end acute traffic snarls on the road, especially at Thevara. A four-member team comprising surveyors, led by Kanayannur tahsildar will be appointed to identify permanent and temporary encroachments. Electric poles that obstruct traffic flow will be relocated while there will be a clampdown on haphazard parking.

Councillors from the area offered their support to remove vendors and others who hamper free and safe movement of road users.

They also cited problems faced by pedestrians in crossing the road.

Mr. Thomas cited the need to build a parallel road and the development of road infrastructure at Thevara to cater to the increase in the number of vehicles.