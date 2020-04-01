Pandemic poses serious challenges to private security guards

Hundreds of private security guards here are braving the odds to continue their vigil, especially at vulnerable spots, despite the challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic.

Except for a few who opted to take leave because of health issues, majority of the guards on the rolls of private security companies are reporting for duty at various places including hospitals, retail stores, apartments and private establishments.

Those guarding emergency departments in hospitals are a vulnerable lot as they open entry doors every time patients and their bystanders enter and leave the point. “I have been extra cautious and use N95 masks, disposable gloves and also wash my hands regularly using soap,” said a 55-year-old security guard at a hospital in Angamaly.

Companies providing security guards claimed to have taken steps to ensure the attendance and well-being of guards. The supervisor of an agency based in Palarivattom said that the agency had made arrangements for providing food three times a day to all guards, who were otherwise depending on hotels. “Some of our clients are also providing food to the guards who are staying at sites 24x7,” he said.

Customers’ ire

Life is equally tough for guards manning retail stores. With the government imposing restrictions on the number of customers that can be permitted at a time, security personnel have to manage the rush by requesting people to form queues outside the entry door. “Some customers lose their patience and vent their anger on us. I am managing the situation by issuing tokens to those in queue,” said a guard at a retail store in Aluva.

A security guard in an apartment complex, who took leave heeding to repeated requests from his family members, hoped that his agency would not cut his salary. “We usually get the salary on the 10th of every month. I am relying on the government’s directive that the salary should not be reduced in view of the COVID-19 situation,” he said.

Labour Department officials said that any labour violations could be reported at the Statewide toll-free number 1800 42555214.