Pandemic leads to improvement in health infrastructure

Abhinaya Harigovind

13 March 2021 23:13 IST

Facilities, infection control practices in govt hospitals will help tackle future outbreaks

A year after the district began to first report cases of the COVID-19 infection among people who returned from other countries in March last year, infrastructural improvements and infection control measures are here to stay.

The Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) had, till recently, borne the brunt of the COVID patient load in the district, particularly in critical cases. But when the 300-bed hospital was stretched to capacity, facilities at other government health centres were gradually improved, till PVS Hospital, the Fort Kochi Taluk Hospital and now the Aluva District Hospital were turned into exclusive COVID-19 care centres.

“In pre-pandemic times, around 70% of all hospital admissions were in the private sector and around 90% of critical patients were admitted in private hospitals. But with COVID cases, that scenario was reversed and over 70% of COVID patients were recovering at government facilities,” said Dr. Mathew Numpeli, district programme manager, National Health Mission. Going by his estimates, the number of beds with oxygen support in public health facilities has increased by 500 in the past year, with the number going up at taluk hospitals and community health centres, which are equipped to treat COVID patients now. Testing facilities have improved at the Regional Public Health Lab and the existing lab at the MCH was expanded, he said.

A total of 1,004 beneficiaries were treated for COVID-19 at the 13 private hospitals empanelled under the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP), the State government’s health insurance scheme. So far, the district has seen a cumulative total of 1,26,565 cases and 428 deaths from the infection.

The district saw two major peaks of the infection – one in September and October last year, and another in December last year continuing into January this year, when the active caseload stood at over 10,000. After an initial few months of people who arrived from outside the State and their contacts testing positive, the number of cases of local transmission of the infection began to grow in July last year, with an initial six cases where the source of infection could not immediately be traced.

Cases have, however, seen another slump this month. The COVID-19 pandemic-induced fear that gripped most people a year ago seems to have given way to disregard, says Latheesh, a 39-year-old cab driver who contracted the infection in March last year after he ferried a patient home from the airport.

He had to remain in quarantine for 28 days after testing negative, and that appears almost ridiculous now, considering most people don't even wear masks properly, said Mr. Latheesh, who was briefly admitted to the ICU at the MCH.

“It’s been a harrowing year,” said Dr. Fathahudeen, pulmonologist at the MCH. “The disease was frightening because we don't have any specific treatment and the life of the doctor was also at risk. Now, with the vaccination, health workers seeing patients are more at ease,” he said. “As doctors, we have become wiser and realised that giving early, aggressive and supportive treatment is crucial,” he said.

Dr. Numpeli adds that infection control practices that have been initiated across all hospitals are here to stay, and could help deal with future outbreaks.