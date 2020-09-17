Pandemic-hit people find a saviour in ration shops

Fall in income forces middle class community to bank on Public Distribution System

Manoj Kumar, a private company executive living with his family at an apartment near Palarivattom, never felt the need for a ration card.

In fact, being a member of the once thriving middle class community with a stable income, queuing up before a Public Distribution System (PDS) outlet even appeared a bit infra dig.

Then the pandemic broke out, and the SARS-COV-2 virus in its wake took away half his salary. Suddenly, a ration card seemed not such a bad idea after all.

“It was not the kits of essential items distributed by the government through PDS shops alone but the quality of those items vouched for by my friends who bought them that prompted me to apply for ration card,” said Mr. Kumar who earlier had a very low opinion about the quality of food grain supplied through ration shops.

And, going by the rush at rations shops across the city, he seems but just a member of a new tribe who has woken up to the utility of a ration card. Figures maintained by the District Supply Office on offtake of food grain from ration shops also suggest this newfound love.

From 9,072.978 metric tonnes of food grain, including rice and wheat, supplied through ration shops in September last year, the volume registered more than two-fold rise to 17,041 metric tonnes last month. In fact, the offtake has consistently hit five-digit volume since the pandemic, with April recording the biggest spike of nearly 20,000 metric tones.

Jyothi Krishna, District Supply Officer, said even after discounting the surplus special allocation of food grain by both the Central and State governments, there was a perceptible surge in offtake through ration shops. The number of ration card holders also seems set to increase from the existing 8.50 lakh in the district, going by the renewed interest.

“More people are applying for ration cards, which is now done online, and applicants need to visit the Taluk Supply Office concerned only to collect the cards,” Ms. Krishna said.

PDS shops, which did business in a very relaxed manner before the pandemic, are now being suddenly thronged. “Our workload has gone up, not to mention the COVID protocol. Also, depending on the number of ration card holders a shop caters for, shop owners are forced to engage multiple helpers at their own expense,” said V.V. Baby, district president of All Kerala Retail Ration Dealers Association. There are 1,320 ration shops in the district.

He also said that customers often had to visit shops multiple times, since the special allocations and kits come at different times, further adding to the hardship of both customers and shop owners.