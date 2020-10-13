Pandemic crisis adds to exam woes of CA students

Candidates from containment zones not allowed to write examinations

The worsening pandemic crisis has increased the anxiety of candidates appearing for the chartered accountancy examinations starting November 1.

With the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) deciding to stick to the declared schedule for exams concluding on November 18, aspirants remain worried about whether the health crisis will affect their chances of appearing for the exam. Some of the provisions in the standard operating procedures to be implemented at exam centres have also added to their woes.

Candidates having temperature above the limit prescribed by the health authorities will not be permitted to the enter the exam centre. Aspirants recalled that separate rooms had been provided for candidates who had appeared for national and State-level entrance exams held recently. “We may lose the chance to write the exam in such a scenario. The next chance will come only in May next year,” they said. The guideline will be applicable for students residing in containment zones too.

A section of the students pointed out that candidates who opted for exam centres in Bihar would enjoy the advantage of additional days for exam preparation as the ICAI had postponed the exams scheduled on November 2, 3, 6 and 7 to November 19, 21, 23 and 25 in view of the Assembly election.

Babu Abraham Kallivayalil, member of the ICAI’s central council, said that students having above normal temperature would be permitted to appear for the exam if they submitted a COVID-19 negative certificate issued the day before the exam. “They will be seated separately,” he said.

On candidates residing in containment zones, Mr. Babu Abraham said that the government rules stated that they were not permitted to come out of containment zones. The ICAI had increased the number of exam centres across the country in view of the additional precautionary measures taken amidst the pandemic. There would be different zones (accommodating only 100 candidates) within an exam centre, he said.

Mr. Abraham pointed out that the postponement of the schedule in Bihar was taken in view of the Assembly election. “We had postponed exams on previous occasions too in view of local situations like a natural calamity or an emergency,” he said.