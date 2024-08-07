ADVERTISEMENT

Vadavucode-Puthencruz panchayat slaps ₹1-lakh penalty on private firm for illegal waste dumping

Updated - August 07, 2024 09:25 pm IST

Published - August 07, 2024 09:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Vadavucode-Puthencruz panchayat has slapped a penalty of 1 lakh on a private firm here for dumping plastic waste on its land at Brahmapuram in violation of environmental norms.

ADVERTISEMENT

The illegal waste dumping had resulted in a fire breakout at the site on March 4 and 28. The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal had taken suo motu notice of the incident and had asked the Kerala State Pollution Control Board to inspect the site and submit a report.

“The board had issued a letter to the panchayat authorities stating that plastic waste was dumped in the land in violation of norms. The panchayat imposed a penalty of ₹1 lakh on the unit. We had also asked them to remove the waste dumped on the site, which is located close to an agricultural land,” said Sonia Murukesan, chairperson of the panchayat. Besides plastic waste, the site was used for dumping construction and demolition waste. After the fire breakout, the area was levelled using soil, she said.

The board informed the tribunal in a report dated July 29, 2024 that no industrial activity was found at the site. The fire erupted from the garbage and plastic kept illegally at the land. The remains of burnt plastic were also seen during the inspection, said the report submitted by the Chief Environmental Engineer of the board in Ernakulam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

These incidents resulted in fire breakouts and occurred due to unscientific waste management. The board had issued a direction to the secretary of the panchayat to ensure waste management as per norms.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US