GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vadavucode-Puthencruz panchayat slaps ₹1-lakh penalty on private firm for illegal waste dumping

Updated - August 07, 2024 09:25 pm IST

Published - August 07, 2024 09:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Vadavucode-Puthencruz panchayat has slapped a penalty of 1 lakh on a private firm here for dumping plastic waste on its land at Brahmapuram in violation of environmental norms.

The illegal waste dumping had resulted in a fire breakout at the site on March 4 and 28. The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal had taken suo motu notice of the incident and had asked the Kerala State Pollution Control Board to inspect the site and submit a report.

“The board had issued a letter to the panchayat authorities stating that plastic waste was dumped in the land in violation of norms. The panchayat imposed a penalty of ₹1 lakh on the unit. We had also asked them to remove the waste dumped on the site, which is located close to an agricultural land,” said Sonia Murukesan, chairperson of the panchayat. Besides plastic waste, the site was used for dumping construction and demolition waste. After the fire breakout, the area was levelled using soil, she said.

The board informed the tribunal in a report dated July 29, 2024 that no industrial activity was found at the site. The fire erupted from the garbage and plastic kept illegally at the land. The remains of burnt plastic were also seen during the inspection, said the report submitted by the Chief Environmental Engineer of the board in Ernakulam.

These incidents resulted in fire breakouts and occurred due to unscientific waste management. The board had issued a direction to the secretary of the panchayat to ensure waste management as per norms.

Related Topics

Kochi / waste management

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.