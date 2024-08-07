Vadavucode-Puthencruz panchayat slaps ₹1-lakh penalty on private firm for illegal waste dumping

The Vadavucode-Puthencruz panchayat has slapped a penalty of 1 lakh on a private firm here for dumping plastic waste on its land at Brahmapuram in violation of environmental norms.

The illegal waste dumping had resulted in a fire breakout at the site on March 4 and 28. The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal had taken suo motu notice of the incident and had asked the Kerala State Pollution Control Board to inspect the site and submit a report.

“The board had issued a letter to the panchayat authorities stating that plastic waste was dumped in the land in violation of norms. The panchayat imposed a penalty of ₹1 lakh on the unit. We had also asked them to remove the waste dumped on the site, which is located close to an agricultural land,” said Sonia Murukesan, chairperson of the panchayat. Besides plastic waste, the site was used for dumping construction and demolition waste. After the fire breakout, the area was levelled using soil, she said.

The board informed the tribunal in a report dated July 29, 2024 that no industrial activity was found at the site. The fire erupted from the garbage and plastic kept illegally at the land. The remains of burnt plastic were also seen during the inspection, said the report submitted by the Chief Environmental Engineer of the board in Ernakulam.

These incidents resulted in fire breakouts and occurred due to unscientific waste management. The board had issued a direction to the secretary of the panchayat to ensure waste management as per norms.