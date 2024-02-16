Panchayat says Anvar’s park will give impetus to tourism

February 16, 2024 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - KOCHI

The Koodaranji Grama Panchayat on February 13 (Tuesday) informed the Kerala High Court that once the Children ‘s park owned by P.V. Anvar, Nilambur MLA, at Kakkadampoyil in Kozhikode started functioning in full swing, would give a boost to local tourism as well as economy of the hilly and backward areas of the panchayat.

The panchayat submitted in an affidavit that there has been no violation of any statute by the owner of the park. The affidavit was filed in response to a petition by T.V. Rajan, challenging the State government’s order granting permission to reopen the park.