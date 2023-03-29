ADVERTISEMENT

Panchayat overseer arrested on charge of accepting bribe

March 29, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Wednesday arrested an official of Payipra grama panchayat on the charge of accepting a bribe of ₹5,000 for approving building permit.

Sooraj, an overseer, was arrested on a petition by a resident who had applied for building permit for constructing a godown on March 7. The official had allegedly taken the money from the petitioner on March 14 during site visit.

Later, when the petitioner approached the official through a relative, the latter allegedly demanded another ₹5,000 for granting permit. Subsequently, the petitioner lodged a complaint with the VACB Central Zone Superintendent.

A ‘trap’ was laid for the official by VACB Kochi unit Deputy Superintendent of Police on Wednesday. Sooraj was arrested around 4 p.m.

