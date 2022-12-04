Panchayat-level support programme for job seekers launched in Ernakulam district

December 04, 2022 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

‘Thozhil sabhas’, the panchayat-level skilling and support programme for job seekers in Ernakulam, was inaugurated at Karukutty panchayat by district panchayat president Ullas Thomas.

He said on Saturday that the ‘thozhil sabha’ would get all support from the district panchayat even as the local body had earlier floated the ‘Enterprise Development Corridor’ programme on its own. That programme was suspended in view of the State-level campaign, he added.

Mr. Thomas said the district panchayat would consider the requirements of those attending the ‘thozhil sabhas’ and utilise its resources to back the State-level programme.

The ‘thozhil sabha’ is a forum that will discuss employment opportunities, identify employable people, skill them, and help them find placements, he added. To encourage the mass spread of the programme, the district panchayat has also instituted prizes for the best employers in its area of administration.

While the programme hopes to open the doors of employment to job seekers, it has been found that candidates are not properly equipped to meet the new demands of the market. It is important that the employability of persons is increased in keeping with the new demands. The ‘thozhil sabhas’ will go a long way in supporting that idea, said Mr. Thomas.

Meanwhile, the Single Window Clearance Board to solve problems faced by investors met in Kochi to take into consideration the clearance of complaints. The meeting on Friday took into consideration 42 complaints. The complaints were received through the single window clearance cell as well as the District Development Council, said a communication from the Public Relations department.

