Panchayat launches sweet tuber cultivation

Saplings to be distributed from today

The Vadakkekkara grama panchayat has launched a programme to cultivate sweet tuber crops in every household.

The programme is being undertaken with the help of the CTCRI in Thiruvananthapuram.

The programme is being launched under the Bhakshya Suraksha Keralam in which the State government is trying to expand food cultivation across the State, said a communication here.

The saplings for the tuber crops cultivation has been produced at the CTCRI centres and about 10,000 households in Vadakkekara panchayat will now take up the cultivation of the crop.

The saplings will be distributed in Vadakkekara panchayat from September 17. The saplings are high-yielding and have high resistance to diseases, said principle scientist G. Baiju.