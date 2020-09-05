Panchayat kiosk sells drinking water for ₹1

Local body keen on setting up facility at points across Mulanthuruthy

In keeping with its larger motto of ensuring drinking water for all, the Mulanthuruthy panchayat along the eastern suburbs of the district, has set up a kiosk that dispenses water at a nominal price.

The kiosk has been set up at the newly build Indira Gandhi bus terminal at Mulanthuruthy town at an estimated investment of ₹5 lakh. It dispenses 1 litre and 2 litres of purified and lab-certified water at ₹1 and ₹2 respectively.

The kiosk is topped with a 2,000-litre-capacity overhead tank, which is constantly filled from a well the water from which has been tested and certified by the regional analytical lab. The water is then purified with the help of an electronic purifier and customers can have their fill from the kiosk in their own bottles.

“It was one of our plan projects and was executed using own funds with the help of a government-accredited agency. We expect the kiosk to enjoy high patronage once the bus terminal turns operative and the lockdown is fully lifted. That it is along the Nadakkavu highway makes it beneficial to long-distance travellers as well,” said Ranjy Kurian Kallinal, president, Mulanthuruthy panchayat. Despite the recent drop in prices, 1 litre of packaged drinking water costs ₹13 in the market.

He said that water could have been given even free but the decision to fix a nominal fee was to discourage people from taking it for granted and misuse it. “This is probably the first such initiative anywhere in the district and depending on the success of the initiative, we are more than interested in setting up similar drinking water kiosks at important points across Mulanthuruthy town,” said Mr. Kallinal.

The panchayat has secured a three-year guarantee with the implementing agency. Once the guarantee period expires, the panchayat plans to enter into an annual maintenance contract with the agency.