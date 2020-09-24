Panangad murder: two more held

Kochi

24 September 2020

A week after the arrest of 14 persons in connection with the murder of a youngster in an alleged gang war of sorts at Nettoor, the city police on Thursday arrested two more accused in the case.

The arrested were identified as Athul A.S, 29, of Panangad, and Anila Mathew, 25, of Vadakara. They have been charged in connection with the death of Fahadh Hussain, 19, of Nettoor, who was grievously injured in the fight and later succumbed to his injuries. The murder happened amidst a fight allegedly in connection with a drug deal in which a woman was arrested with over three kilograms of ganja on July 24.

According to the police, Febin, one of the accused, had called Athul to the crime scene on the day of the incident. Athul was allegedly instrumental in moving things from Febin’s hideout and hiding a car used by one of the accused, Jeevan, at Ponnurunni.

Anila had allegedly shared room with three other accused in a flat at Kalamasserry, the police said. Joemon, another accused, had used her car along with another co-accused. Her phone was also allegedly used to contact another accused Roshan on behalf of Shruthy, another accused who is still absconding.

The police had reportedly recovered the knife used to stab the victim and ganja from Anila’s car. They have collected CCTV footage from her flat.

The arrested were produced before the court and remanded. The police were given custody of Athul for two days. They had also secured extension of another two accused who were previously arrested.