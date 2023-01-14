Pampakuda panchayat ward to help all women secure two-wheeler licence

January 14, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - KOCHI

On New Year’s Eve, Jinu C. Chandy, member of Ward 12 of Pampakuda panchayat, proposed the idea of turning the ward into one where all eligible women learnt to ride a two-wheeler and secured licence this year.

The idea, proposed in the form of a New Year resolution of sorts in the WhatsApp group for the ward, has since then received an enthusiastic response from women.

“Greater response was from the community of homemakers and that too from families with multiple two-wheelers. They might have never got the opportunity to learn driving or were reluctant to go to a driving school on their own in the past. The possibility of learning as a group, among the company of known people, especially with those of their age, seems to be attractive to them. Instilling self-confidence among women and making them self-reliant was the objective of coming up with such a proposal,” said Mr. Chandy.

Quite a few possibilities, including a tie-up with a local driving school, are being explored for achieving the goal. A few women who are already using two-wheelers have volunteered to be instructors. “As of now, it seems to be the most popular proposal, considering that women would be more comfortable around other women who they already know. A driving school can be roped in to teach the theory just ahead of them appearing for the learner’s test. In fact, even that may not be necessary if the whole thing turns into a popular movement in which case Motor Vehicles department officials could be open to the idea of teaching them,” said Mr. Chandy.

Though in its nascent state, the idea seems to have attracted wider attention, with the dealer of a popular automobile manufacturer coming forward with a proposal to sell two-wheelers at a lower interest rate.