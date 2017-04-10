Palm Sunday celebrated in city

KOCHI: The faithful in the city joined their counterparts across the world to celebrate Palm Sunday.

Major Archbishop Cardinal George Alencherry led the ceremonies at St. Mary’s Basilica.

The ceremonies at St. Francis Cathedral were attended by hundreds of faithful. Ceremonies were also held in churches under various Christian denominations in the city.

Palm Sunday opens the Holy Week, which recalls the sufferings and crucifixion of Jesus Christ as described in the New Testament.