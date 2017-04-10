Palm Sunday celebrated in city

KOCHI: The faithful in the city joined their counterparts across the world to celebrate Palm Sunday.
Major Archbishop Cardinal George Alencherry led the ceremonies at St. Mary’s Basilica.
The ceremonies at St. Francis Cathedral were attended by hundreds of faithful. Ceremonies were also held in churches under various Christian denominations in the city.
Palm Sunday opens the Holy Week, which recalls the sufferings and crucifixion of Jesus Christ as described in the New Testament.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor