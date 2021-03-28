Palm Sunday celebrated amid curbs in Kochi

Kochi

28 March 2021 19:28 IST

Amidst COVID-19 restrictions, the Christian community in Kochi and suburbs celebrated Palm Sunday, heralding the Holy Week during which the community recalls the New Testament accounts of the crucifixion of Jesus and resurrection.

The Palm Sunday observance at the St. Francis Assisi Cathedral in the city was led by Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil of Varapuzha. The celebrations included the blessing of the palm leaves.

The Palm Sunday observance is a recollection of biblical account of the triumphant entry of Jesus into Jerusalem ahead of his trial at a Roman governor’s court after which he was condemned to death by crucifixion.

Advertising

Advertising

The Holy Week continues into Maundy Thursday and Good Friday before the Easter celebrations on Sunday.

The Palm Sunday observations at the St. Mary’s Basilica was led by Cardinal George Alencherry, major archbishop of the Syro-Malabar church while Catholicos Baselios Thomas I of the Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church led the ceremonies at the St. Athanasios Partriachal Cathedral at Puthenkurisu. Joseph Mar Gregorios, metropolitan trustee, led the faithful in the ceremonies at the St. George Cathedral, Thiruvankulam.