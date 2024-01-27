Palm-chopping case: NIA court remands prime accused in judicial custody till February 16

January 27, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here has remanded Savad, the prime accused in the sensational T.J. Joseph hand-chopping case to judicial custody, till February 16.

He was produced in court after his nine-day custody ended on Saturday. The agency submitted in the court that the investigation into the case was progressing. It will seek his custody again to collect further evidence on the conspiracy behind the attack.

The 38-year-old native of Asamannoor in Ernakulam, Savad had allegedly chopped off the right hand of Prof. Joseph, then professor at Newman College, Thodupuzha on July 4, 2010. It was a reference to Prophet Mohammad in one of the question papers for BCom examinations in March 2010 set by Prof. Joseph that provoked the accused to attack the professor. He was arrested 13 years after the gruesome incident.

The NIA informed the court that the accused is not cooperating with the investigation. It will seek a copy of the test identification parade report in which Prof. Joseph had identified him. The report is currently before the Chief Judicial Magistrate court, Ernakulam.

The NIA had said that the accused had received the support of the now-banned Popular Front of India to remain elusive for over a decade. Savad was arrested from a rented house at Beram ward in Mattannur municipality in Kannur, where he lived with his wife and two children, on January 9 (Tuesday). The NIA had announced a reward of ₹10 lakh for information on Savad last year.

