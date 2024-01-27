GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Palm-chopping case: NIA court remands prime accused in judicial custody till February 16

January 27, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here has remanded Savad, the prime accused in the sensational T.J. Joseph hand-chopping case to judicial custody, till February 16.

He was produced in court after his nine-day custody ended on Saturday. The agency submitted in the court that the investigation into the case was progressing. It will seek his custody again to collect further evidence on the conspiracy behind the attack.

The 38-year-old native of Asamannoor in Ernakulam, Savad had allegedly chopped off the right hand of Prof. Joseph, then professor at Newman College, Thodupuzha on July 4, 2010. It was a reference to Prophet Mohammad in one of the question papers for BCom examinations in March 2010 set by Prof. Joseph that provoked the accused to attack the professor. He was arrested 13 years after the gruesome incident.

The NIA informed the court that the accused is not cooperating with the investigation. It will seek a copy of the test identification parade report in which Prof. Joseph had identified him. The report is currently before the Chief Judicial Magistrate court, Ernakulam.

The NIA had said that the accused had received the support of the now-banned Popular Front of India to remain elusive for over a decade. Savad was arrested from a rented house at Beram ward in Mattannur municipality in Kannur, where he lived with his wife and two children, on January 9 (Tuesday). The NIA had announced a reward of ₹10 lakh for information on Savad last year.

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.