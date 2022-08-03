Palluruthy police caught in a ‘dogfight’

Neighbours file three petitions in less than 10 days

The Palluruthy police have found themselves caught in a ‘dogfight,’ or rather a fight between two neighbours primarily over a canine.

The running feud has so far generated three police petitions in less than 10 days, with the latest being the one filed on Wednesday after the dog in question fell critically ill following suspected poisoning.

Shadow, a year-old Belgian Malinois, had suddenly collapsed with a swollen face and severe vomiting at its master’s home at Palluruthy on Monday evening. The Kadavanthra-based pet hospital, where it is being given critical care, has since then found the clinical signs suggestive of poisoning.

Following this, the owner of the dog filed his second petition, which he insisted vindicated the concerns in his first petition lodged on July 28. In the petition, he had alleged that his neighbour had threatened to poison his dog, not to mention complaints of verbal abuse and throwing of stones at his home and dog by the neighbour and his mother.

“The dog was normal till I left home around 5 p.m. on Monday. Shortly after the dog was found in collapsed state, I had asked my wife to inform the police. My suspicion turned true when the doctor confirmed that Shadow was indeed poisoned,” said the owner of the dog.

However, the ‘war of petitions’ was triggered by his neighbour’s mother who in her petition dated July 26 accused the owner of the dog of casteist abuse, murder threat, and building the dog’s cage right next to her kitchen. She also alleged that dog waste was being drained into her property, besides complaining of nuisance caused by the dog’s barking.

At that time, the police had summoned both parties for a potential truce, which apparently seems afar with the latest petition of poisoning the dog.

“Let the police investigate. We have poisoned no dog. We also love pets. In fact, his verbal assault had landed my mother in the hospital with high blood pressure,” the dog owner’s neighbour said.

Caught in the middle are the Palluruthy police. “If there is any CCTV footage of someone actually poisoning the dog, then perhaps we can look into it. Otherwise, we don’t have the resources and time to investigate a suspected dog poisoning. This has been going on for a while with the dog being at the centre of it,” said an exasperated official with the Palluruthy police.

The only good thing about the whole saga being that the dog is showing signs of recovery.