Paliath Vikraman Achan passes away, aged 102

Paliath Vikraman Achan of the Paliam family at North Paravur, passed away at the age of 102, in Bengaluru on Sunday morning.

The cremation will be held in Bengaluru on Monday noon. The next Valiachan will be Paliath Ravi Achan, family sources said.

He officiated as the Paliath Valiyachan (patriarch) in the name of Govindan Valiyachan.

It was under his leadership that Paliam Eswara Seva Trust, which took care of the Paliam Kovilakam and Nalukettu, a symbol of the royal connection to the erstwhile Cochin Kingdom, was made part of the Muziris Heritage Project. Thus Paliam Kovilakam and Nalukettu became protected heritage monuments. Paliam has 41 temples under a trust.