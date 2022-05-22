Palestinians are refugees in their own land: ambassador

Israeli government worse than apartheid regime in South Africa:

Israeli government worse than apartheid regime in South Africa:

The Palestine ambassador in India, Adnan Abu Alhaija, said here on Sunday that the Israeli regime was worse than the apartheid regime that existed in South Africa. He said there were more than 600 checkposts in a 6,200 sq. km area, putting Palestinian people through these points.

“We are refugees in our own land,” he said in an interaction with journalists. He said occupation was always bad and that more than 50% of the Palestinians were refugees. The attacks on journalists in the past and in the recent days were attempts by the Israeli regime to suppress the voice of freedom, he added.

Despite the USA and Western countries trying to suppress information, social media had helped expose the atrocities on Palestinians. The emergence of social media had helped expose the truth while the mainstream media tended to hide the facts, he said, adding that the same law did not apply to all citizens of Israel.

Mr. Alhaija said India had been a great support for the Palestinian cause and he expected the country to continue its positive role. The Israeli regime considered even the UN as its enemy. The West had continued its double standards when it came to refugees from different parts of the world. The West was treating refugees from some countries better than those from Palestine. This was a case of clear double standards, he said.

Indian support

He also said that Palestinians looked forward to the support of India for the Palestinian cause. ‘

The ambassador said any move to divide the Al-Aqsa area would be resisted with full force. “The Israeli regime was trying to divide access to the Al-Aqsa area between the Muslims and the Jews but the entire area belonged to the community,” he said, adding that “we will defend Al-Aqsa”.

He also said that there was a deliberate attempt to silence journalists through attacks on them and cited the recent killing of journalists, including Shireen Abu Akleh.