Palarivattom flyover repair may take a year, to cost ₹20 crore

Minister for Public Works G. Sudhakaran said on Saturday that all the 102 RCC girders of the damaged Palarivattom flyover and all its pier caps would have to be dismantled and rebuilt for it to be motorable.

Stating that the IIT-Madras had submitted its final report on the structural safety of Palarivattom flyover to the government on Saturday, Mr. Sudhakaran said that a final decision on the reconstruction of the flyover would be taken by September 16 after holding consultations with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and noted engineer E. Sreedharan.

‘Foundation intact’

The Minister said that the preliminary report submitted by the expert team from the IIT had stated that the piles (foundation) of the structure was intact. “According to Mr. Sreedharan, the reconstruction work will require one year at a cost of ₹20 crore,” he said.

There were other means like carbon fibre wrapping suggested by the expert team for the flyover, but even that would not give the flyover a life of more than 10 years.

That’s why the government was thinking of rebuilding the faulty girders and pier caps as suggested by Mr. Sreedharan,” he said.

The Minister said that the government would not interfere in the ongoing Vigilance probe into the irregularities in the construction of the flyover. It would be an impartial probe, he said.