Palarivattom flyover fiasco: PWD blacklists RDS Projects for five years

The Public Works department (PWD) has blacklisted RDS Projects Limited from bidding for tenders in Kerala for a five-year period, in connection with the alleged irregularities in the construction of the Palarivattom flyover, which was subsequently partially demolished and rebuilt.

The firm also cannot participate in any tender under a different name or benami. The A-class licence that had been issued to the firm too has been cancelled, citing poor workmanship, says an order in this regard issued by the superintending engineer (SE) of the PWD (NH) Central Circle on June 27.

The Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK) had entrusted RDS Projects with the design and construction of the structure in 2014 at a cost of ₹41.27 crore. It was commissioned in 2016. Major defects were detected in 2019, within the three-year defect liability period (DLP), following which directions were issued to the firm to rectify the defects.

A team from IIT-Madras recommended rehabilitation of the structure, based on which the task was entrusted with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). Following this, the State government directed the RBDCK to initiate action against the contractor for lapses, as per the PWD Manual. The RBDCK decided to recommend blacklisting of the firm.

Subsequently, the government directed the SE, the licensing authority, to blacklist the contracting firm, which then approached the Kerala High Court, challenging the decision of the PWD. The government contended that the firm did not rectify damage to the structure to the satisfaction of the RBDCK, and the rectification work had to be done through another agency (DMRC) and decided to go ahead with the blacklisting.

