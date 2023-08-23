ADVERTISEMENT

Palarivattom flyover fiasco: High Court upholds blacklisting of RDS Projects

August 23, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed a writ petition filed by RDS Project Limited challenging the order blacklisting the company from bidding for tenders in the State for five years, in the wake of detection of flaws in the construction of the Palarivattom flyover.

Dismissing the petition, Justice Viju Abraham observed that sufficient opportunity was granted to the petitioner to explain his case and only thereafter the order was issued and valid reasons had been stated by the authority to blacklist the petitioner.

The court also observed that the State government had expended a huge amount from the State exchequer for the construction of the flyover, which was nothing but taxpayers’ money. Damage of very serious nature was found by experts in the structure within a span of three years after its construction. Ultimately, the government, as per the advice of experts, had to demolish a portion of the flyover and reconstruct it, expending a huge amount.

The court added that the action initiated by the government to blacklist the petitioner was perfectly in accordance with law.

