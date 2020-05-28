Palakkad reports 16 more cases

As many as 16 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Palakkad on Thursday when Malappuram district saw eight fresh cases, including four members of a family.

All but two of the cases in Palakkad had returned from other States and abroad. Two persons were found to be the primary contacts of some returnees.

Five of those who tested positive in Malappuram too had returned from other States. Three of the eight cases were family members of a 60-year-old man from Parappanangadi who returned from Mumbai on May 21. Among the family are a three-month-old girl and a three-year-old girl.

Among the cases confirmed in Palakkad, five each had returned from Chennai and Abu Dhabi, and one each from Mumbai, Karnataka, Delhi, and Bengaluru. They were shifted to District Hospital, Palakkad.

The total number of COVID-19 patients under treatment in Palakkad has risen to 105. Among them are two persons each from Thrissur and Malappuram districts, and one person each from Idukki and Assam. Two persons from the district are under treatment elsewhere in the State.

Malappuram Additional District Magistrate N.M. Meharali, who is in charge of the District Collector, has warned the people who interacted with those tested positive in Malappuram to remain vigilant. He said they should remain in self-isolation at their homes.

Those who do not have self-quarantine facility can approach the government for quarantine facility. “In no circumstance, should people showing symptoms go directly to hospitals. They should contact the control room at 0483 2737858, 2737857, 2733251, 2733252, 2733253 and follow the instructions by the health authorities,” said Mr. Meharali.