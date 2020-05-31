Palakkad reports 12 new cases

Kozhikode

31 May 2020 21:18 IST

Ten of them had returned either from other States or abroad

When Palakkad district saw 12 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, Malappuram had only two fresh cases. The total number of patients under treatment in Palakkad rose to 140. There were 52 patients under treatment in Malappuram district.

As many as 10 of the new cases in Palakkad had returned either from other States or from abroad. Three had come back from Maharashtra, two from Kancheepuram, two from Chennai, and one each from Bengaluru, Muscat, and Palani. Two persons were infected reportedly from the primary sources.

Among the 140 positive cases in Palakkad, five are from other districts and one from Assam. Two from Palakkad district are currently under treatment in other districts.

Advertising

Advertising

The two fresh cases reported on Sunday in Malappuram were returnees from the Gulf.