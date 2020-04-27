Palakkad lorry driver found positive in Idukki

A 38-year-old man from Kizhakkankadu, Perinkulam, near Alathur in the district, who has been under observation in Idukki since April 21, was tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

The man is a tipper lorry driver. His route map and source of infection are yet to be identified. District Collector D. Balamurali said that Idukki district administration would prepare the route map. The health authorities in Palakkad would contact him and zero in on his secondary contacts in the district.

“We will have to trace his contacts and conduct tests,” said Mr. Balamurali.

Meanwhile, the health authorities were yet to identify the source of infection for the two existing COVID-19 cases in the district. The cases from Vilayoor and Kanjikode continued to be a riddle for the district administration.

Mr. Balamurali said that enhanced sentinel surveillance in those areas would help them control the disease. “We have taken 55 more samples than usual from Kanjikode. We will take as many from Vilayoor too. If the tests prove negative, then will not have to worry,” he said.

Six under treatment

The health and police departments stepped up their vigil in the district on Monday. Six positive cases are currently being treated in the district, including a teenager from Othukkungal near Malappuram.

As many as 3,352 people are currently in home quarantine in the district. When 48 people are under observation at District Hospital, Palakkad, four are at Taluk Hospital, Ottapalam, and four at Taluk Hospital, Mannarkkad.