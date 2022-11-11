Palakkad leads overall point tally in State School Sasthrolsavam

The district won 1,264 points; Malappuram at second place with 1,258 points

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
November 11, 2022 21:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Palakkad led the overall point tally at the State School Sasthrolsavam here on Friday.

The district won 1,264 points to lead the table followed by Malappuram with 1,258 points.

Kannur was at the third position with 1,254 points. Thrissur and Kozhikode were at the fourth (1,232) and fifth (1221) places.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the school-wise overall tally, Fathima Matha Girls HSS, Koompanpara, Idukki, was at the first position with 119 points. GVHSS, Mananthavady, Wayanad, and Durga HSS, Kanhangad, Kasaragod, were at the second (110) and third (107) places.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app