Kochi

Palakkad leads overall point tally in State School Sasthrolsavam

Palakkad led the overall point tally at the State School Sasthrolsavam here on Friday.

The district won 1,264 points to lead the table followed by Malappuram with 1,258 points.

Kannur was at the third position with 1,254 points. Thrissur and Kozhikode were at the fourth (1,232) and fifth (1221) places.

In the school-wise overall tally, Fathima Matha Girls HSS, Koompanpara, Idukki, was at the first position with 119 points. GVHSS, Mananthavady, Wayanad, and Durga HSS, Kanhangad, Kasaragod, were at the second (110) and third (107) places.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 11, 2022 9:50:00 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/palakkad-leads-overall-point-tally-in-state-school-sasthrolsavam/article66125853.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY