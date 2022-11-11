Palakkad leads overall point tally in State School Sasthrolsavam

The district won 1,264 points; Malappuram at second place with 1,258 points

The district won 1,264 points; Malappuram at second place with 1,258 points

Palakkad led the overall point tally at the State School Sasthrolsavam here on Friday.

The district won 1,264 points to lead the table followed by Malappuram with 1,258 points.

Kannur was at the third position with 1,254 points. Thrissur and Kozhikode were at the fourth (1,232) and fifth (1221) places.

In the school-wise overall tally, Fathima Matha Girls HSS, Koompanpara, Idukki, was at the first position with 119 points. GVHSS, Mananthavady, Wayanad, and Durga HSS, Kanhangad, Kasaragod, were at the second (110) and third (107) places.