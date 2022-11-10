Palakkad leads overall point tally at State School Sasthrolsavam

District wins 238 points to lead table followed closely by Kannur (235) and Kottayam (227)

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
November 10, 2022 20:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Palakkad led the overall point tally in the Kerala State School Sasthrolsavam on Thursday.

The district won 238 points to lead the table followed closely by Kannur (235) and Kottayam (227). Kozhikode and Malappuram were placed at fourth (223) and fifth (217) positions respectively. This was the point tally when competitions were over for 29 events.

The four-day fest had an official start on Thursday morning. Minister for Education V. Sivankutty said in his inaugural address that enhanced focus would be given to science education in the proposed curriculum revision.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have to identify skills of each student and mould them accordingly,” he said. The Minister pointed out that a vacation camp would be held for winners of the science fest. Eleven students who participated at the national-level as part of the Inspire awards — Million Minds Augmenting National Aspirations and Knowledge — were felicitated at the inaugural session.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
education
students
science (general)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app