Palakkad leads overall point tally at State School Sasthrolsavam

District wins 238 points to lead table followed closely by Kannur (235) and Kottayam (227)

Palakkad led the overall point tally in the Kerala State School Sasthrolsavam on Thursday.

The district won 238 points to lead the table followed closely by Kannur (235) and Kottayam (227). Kozhikode and Malappuram were placed at fourth (223) and fifth (217) positions respectively. This was the point tally when competitions were over for 29 events.

The four-day fest had an official start on Thursday morning. Minister for Education V. Sivankutty said in his inaugural address that enhanced focus would be given to science education in the proposed curriculum revision.

“We have to identify skills of each student and mould them accordingly,” he said. The Minister pointed out that a vacation camp would be held for winners of the science fest. Eleven students who participated at the national-level as part of the Inspire awards — Million Minds Augmenting National Aspirations and Knowledge — were felicitated at the inaugural session.