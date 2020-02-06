Painting for a cause

Students of Sree Sankara College under the Renaissance Group joined hands to paint the walls of the mini civil station at Perumbavoor as part of their ‘Winning the Wall’ initiative.
The aim was to convey their message of keeping public places clean and spruced up. The first programme was held on Aluva mini civil station premises.
About 20 students led by N.S. Sreedevi and Aparna Nangiar are participating in the project.
