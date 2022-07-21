Painting exhibition in Kochi features disappearing livelihoods

Keraleeyam 2022 is under way at David Hall in Fort Kochi

K.K. Reghu retired from his job in the Revenue department over three years ago. When he decided to hold a painting exhibition, the 57-year-old from Maradu turned towards those jobs that are either extinct or are facing the threat of extinction.

The exhibition, ‘Keraleeyam 2022’, that got under way at David Hall in Fort Kochi on Thursday, features around 30 paintings showcasing traditional livelihoods across the State. Though the acrylic paintings were completed in over five months, the idea struck Mr. Reghu during the pandemic when he painted a random picture capturing rural life.

“My friend in Italy turned nostalgic on seeing it on Facebook. When I shared the idea of organising an exhibition, it was he who suggested the theme of endangered rural livelihoods,” said Mr. Reghu.

Among the many livelihoods featured in the exhibition are pottery, weaving, washing, cleaning of ponds, goldsmithing, frog catching, and many more. “Even fishing in rivers has been included in the series considering how our waterbodies may soon become extinct under the weight of encroachment,” said Mr. Reghu.

In 2018, he had organised an exhibition featuring members of the previous State Cabinet. It was a mix of caricature and portraits. He had handed over the works to the ministers, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Mr. Reghu also does mural painting.

Former Mayor K.J. Sohan inaugurated the exhibition, which will conclude on Monday.