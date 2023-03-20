ADVERTISEMENT

Padma Lakshmi becomes first transgender to be enrolled as lawyer in Kerala

March 20, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Padma Lakshmi receiving provisional certificate from Justice C.S. Dias at the enrollment ceremony at the Kerala High Court, in Kochi, on Sunday | Photo Credit: PTI

Padma Lakshmi became the first transgender from the State to get enrolled as a lawyer at a ceremony organised by the Bar Council of Kerala on Sunday. A graduate from the Ernakulam Government Law College, she was among the 1,500 law graduates to get enrolled as an advocate.

In a message posted on his Instagram, Industries and Law Minister P. Rajeeve lauded her for being the first transgender to be enrolled as a lawyer after overcoming all the hurdles on her way. He said that she had made a mark in the history of legal profession. She would be the voice of the transgender community which had been denied justice for long. He expressed hope that Lakshmi’s success would be an inspiration for others from the transgender community to take up the legal profession.

Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu said that it was a matter of immense pride that her name would be etched in history as the State’s first transgender lawyer. “No doubt she has faced obstacles galore in her journey. But she preserved, never letting any naysayer deter or weigh her down”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US