HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Paddy farmers to submit memos for higher support price

Farmers’ groups point out that the State government move not to raise the support price would only accelerate the shrinking of acreage under paddy cultivation

October 04, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Paddy farmers’ group Nelkarshaka Samrakshana Samithy in Alappuzha district has decided to submit memorandums to the District Collector, Minister for Agriculture, Ministers, and members of the Cabinet subcommittee on paddy and support price demanding increased support price for paddy and to register their protest against a decision by the government not to raise the support price.

The farmers’ group pointed out that the State government move would only accelerate the shrinking of acreage under paddy cultivation in the State as farmers are unable to support themselves purely through sale of produce in the face of unprecedented rise in input cost like price of fertilisers and labour cost.

Climate change impact

The farmers are also facing extreme consequences of climate change. They are now unable to rely on the weather conditions to either prepare the fields or to harvest the crop, said Sonychan Pulinkunnu, State general secretary of the farmers’ group.

The farmers are demanding that the State provide a support price of at least ₹35 a kg of paddy.“The State government is cheating the farmers by not even paying the increased the Union government’s increased share in support price,” the farmers’ collective said. The farmers now get a support price of ₹28.32 per kg of paddy.

In Palakkad too

The Palakkad Karshaka Samrakshana Samithy also, at a meeting early this week, protested against a decision by the State government not to increase the paddy procurement price. Mr. Pulinkunnu said that even with the support of the State government in support price, the farmers are running at a loss because of the inadequate handling charges being paid to them.

In the midst of climate change, increased input cost and rising cost of labour, the farmers are being forced to abandon paddy cultivation in different parts of the State. It is better for the State if the government and government agencies realised this fact at the earliest, he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.