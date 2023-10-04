Paddy farmers to submit memos for higher support price

October 04, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - KOCHI

Paddy farmers’ group Nelkarshaka Samrakshana Samithy in Alappuzha district has decided to submit memorandums to the District Collector, Minister for Agriculture, Ministers, and members of the Cabinet subcommittee on paddy and support price demanding increased support price for paddy and to register their protest against a decision by the government not to raise the support price.

The farmers’ group pointed out that the State government move would only accelerate the shrinking of acreage under paddy cultivation in the State as farmers are unable to support themselves purely through sale of produce in the face of unprecedented rise in input cost like price of fertilisers and labour cost.

Climate change impact

The farmers are also facing extreme consequences of climate change. They are now unable to rely on the weather conditions to either prepare the fields or to harvest the crop, said Sonychan Pulinkunnu, State general secretary of the farmers’ group.

The farmers are demanding that the State provide a support price of at least ₹35 a kg of paddy.“The State government is cheating the farmers by not even paying the increased the Union government’s increased share in support price,” the farmers’ collective said. The farmers now get a support price of ₹28.32 per kg of paddy.

In Palakkad too

The Palakkad Karshaka Samrakshana Samithy also, at a meeting early this week, protested against a decision by the State government not to increase the paddy procurement price. Mr. Pulinkunnu said that even with the support of the State government in support price, the farmers are running at a loss because of the inadequate handling charges being paid to them.

In the midst of climate change, increased input cost and rising cost of labour, the farmers are being forced to abandon paddy cultivation in different parts of the State. It is better for the State if the government and government agencies realised this fact at the earliest, he added.