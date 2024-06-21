GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pact signed for third World Trade Centre tower at Infopark 

Published - June 21, 2024 12:55 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The third World Trade Centre (WTC) tower will come up in Infopark Kochi Phase 1 with real property developer Brigade Enterprises entering into an agreement with the IT hub authorities in Kochi on June 19 (Wednesday).

The land lease agreement, signed at a ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, was attended by P. Rajeeve, Minister for Law, Industries and Coir, Chief Secretary V. Venu, State IT secretary Rathan U. Kelkar, Infopark CEO Susanth Kurunthil, Bangalore-based Brigade Group executive chairman M.R. Jaishankar, joint managing director Nirupa Shankar and Infopark officials, said a press release here.

The ₹150-crore project will be executed by Brigade Group in association with WTC. The 16-storey tower, with a car-park of six decks, will be constructed on a non-special economic zone (SEZ) plot with a built-up space of 2.6 lakh square feet. WTC-3 will generate around 2,700 direct jobs. The project is expected to be ready in three years. Mr. Vijayan said 583 new companies have set up offices in Infopark since 2016, generating around 70,000 jobs.

“The third WTC tower will augment the development of not just Infopark, but the entire IT sector in the State,” he said. Susanth Kurunthil, speaking of increasing demand for non-SEZ buildings, said the new building can meet the requirements of prospective entrepreneurs. “The workspace will be a major attraction for big companies,” he said. Mr. Jaishankar said the Brigade group is keen to expand in Kerala.

Infopark Kochi has two WTC towers, now completed by Brigade Group with a combined built-up area of 7.7 lakh sq.ft. The buildings are fully occupied. The A and B blocks of WTC, with a Grade A specification and LEED Gold certification, house 37 companies and 8,000 employees. They include multinational companies such as KPMG, IBM, UST Global, Xerox, G10X, MindCurv, Williams Lea and Aspire. Brigade has been the builder of luxury business hotel Four Points by Sheraton Kochi Infopark, which is situated in Infopark Phase 1.

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / public works & infrastructure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.