Pact signed for third World Trade Centre tower at Infopark 

The third World Trade Centre (WTC) tower will come up in Infopark Kochi Phase 1 with real property developer Brigade Enterprises entering into an agreement with the IT hub authorities in Kochi on June 19 (Wednesday).

The land lease agreement, signed at a ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, was attended by P. Rajeeve, Minister for Law, Industries and Coir, Chief Secretary V. Venu, State IT secretary Rathan U. Kelkar, Infopark CEO Susanth Kurunthil, Bangalore-based Brigade Group executive chairman M.R. Jaishankar, joint managing director Nirupa Shankar and Infopark officials, said a press release here.

The ₹150-crore project will be executed by Brigade Group in association with WTC. The 16-storey tower, with a car-park of six decks, will be constructed on a non-special economic zone (SEZ) plot with a built-up space of 2.6 lakh square feet. WTC-3 will generate around 2,700 direct jobs. The project is expected to be ready in three years. Mr. Vijayan said 583 new companies have set up offices in Infopark since 2016, generating around 70,000 jobs.

“The third WTC tower will augment the development of not just Infopark, but the entire IT sector in the State,” he said. Susanth Kurunthil, speaking of increasing demand for non-SEZ buildings, said the new building can meet the requirements of prospective entrepreneurs. “The workspace will be a major attraction for big companies,” he said. Mr. Jaishankar said the Brigade group is keen to expand in Kerala.

Infopark Kochi has two WTC towers, now completed by Brigade Group with a combined built-up area of 7.7 lakh sq.ft. The buildings are fully occupied. The A and B blocks of WTC, with a Grade A specification and LEED Gold certification, house 37 companies and 8,000 employees. They include multinational companies such as KPMG, IBM, UST Global, Xerox, G10X, MindCurv, Williams Lea and Aspire. Brigade has been the builder of luxury business hotel Four Points by Sheraton Kochi Infopark, which is situated in Infopark Phase 1.