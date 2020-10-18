Pact on collaborative initiative for ventilators

Kochi

18 October 2020 02:41 IST

Cost-effective machines to be made

Jyothi Engineering College under the Thrissur Arch Diocese and IndVentr, a consortium of three start-ups, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate in research and innovation for manufacturing cost-effective ventilators to fight the challenge posed by shortage of ventilators in the wake of COVID-19.

IndVentr, a consortium of three start-ups — Sinergia Media Labs and Ionics 3DP based in Kochi, and Aruvii based in Singapore — and Prana Foundation, a not-for-profit foundation which grew out of biomedical engineering efforts at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the Brigham and Women’s Hospital have been working on low-cost emergency ventilators and multiplexing systems to cater to the challenges of the fast-evolving situation.

iSave, an innovative and frugal ventilator sharing platform developed by Prana Foundation facilitates ventilation of two subjects simultaneously, the validation of which was recently published in Science Translational Medicine. Priced at ₹20,000, it can quickly scale up the ventilator infrastructure around the world, which is now under severe stress.

Advertising

Advertising

They have also completed the functional prototypes of INADVENT-100, which is a time-tested BVM-based manual emergency resuscitator, which is being automated with added features and will be priced in the region of ₹50,000 to ₹60,000.

INADVENT-200, a more advanced and feature-rich ventilator with pneumatic design and priced at ₹1.50 lakh, will be the costliest of the three solutions. This will offer 90% of the functionalities of the far costlier existing ventilators in the market but at 10% the cost. It will have far less components unlike its market compatriots and hence will be much less complicated.