Pact for third ro-ro vessel signed

The Kochi Corporation on Wednesday inked a pact with Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) for the construction of the third roll-on roll-off (ro-ro) vessel for the civic body.

The vessel is expected to lessen the travel worries of city dwellers, say the civic authorities.

The new vessel will cost ₹14.9 crore. Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) will fund the project. Though the project is expected to take at least 18 months to complete, the Corporation has urged the public sector shipping company to complete the work within a year, said a communication issued by Mayor M. Anilkumar.

The Shipyard authorities have offered to look into complaints regarding the noise while operating the existing vessels. The third vessel would serve as a standby for the two vessels that are owned by the civic body, he said.

The Corporation had to suspend the operation of the vessels a few times in the past after they developed snags.

Besides the Mayor, CSL chairman and managing director Madhu S. Nair, technical director Bijoy Bhaskar, finance director V.J. Jose, and Kochi Corporation executive engineer T.A. were present.

P.S. Shibu, Additional Secretary, Kochi Corporation, and Sreejith K. Narayanan, director of operations, CSL, signed the contract.