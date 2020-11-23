Pact for research on decarbonising fishing industry

Kochi

Focus on clean and sustainable technologies and solutions

ICAR-CIFT (Central Institute of Fisheries Technology) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Kochi-based Yesen Sustain Company for collaborative research on decarbonising fishing Industry by introducing clean and sustainable technologies and solutions.

According to the MoU, the collaborative research will be done for developing hybrid propulsion systems for fishing vessels and sustainable cold chain solutions for distribution. The proposed products are to be branded as Net to Plate and Harbour to Plate, said a press release here.

The MoU was signed at a function held at CIFT headquarters here by Yesen Sustain Company chief executive officer George Mathew and M.M. Prasad, director in-charge, CIFT. Manoj P. Samuel, head of engineering division, CIFT; George Ninan, principal scientist; Baiju M.V., senior scientist, and Govind S. Menon of Yesen Company were present.

Fishing industry is facing two major challenges — huge emissions into the eco system and lack of cold chain with traceability for distribution. Approximately 0.59 to 2.4 tons of Co2 is emitted per tonne of fish catch, and another one tonne of CO2 per tonne for various distribution channels makes the fishing industry one of the largest consumers of petroleum-based fuel and emitter of greenhouse gases. In addition, over 20% of the catch is lost due to lack of efficient cold chain facilities, the communication pointed out.

Yesen Sustain is a joint venture between Yesen Energia and TeamSustain Ltd. Yesen Sustain has been established with the mandate of providing unique clean technology and sustainable products and solutions.