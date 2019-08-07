Packaged drinking water units under the scanner

Packaged drinking water in the district is under the Food Safety Department’s scanner as the department recently seized substandard products sold by Amazon Minerals and Aqua Products, Marampilly, Aluva. The packaged water was being sold under the brand name Mist Blue.

The Perumbavoor office of the department presented the details of the findings to the Adjudicating Officer (RDO), Muvattupuzha, who slapped a fine of ₹1 lakh on the company. Speaking to The Hindu, Jacob Thomas, Assistant Commissioner, Ernakulam, Food Safety, said the packaged water did not conform to the prescribed standards. Samples were found to be varying from the standards of neutral pH level of water.

There are about 50 drinking water packaging units in the district. Samples from every unit would be tested, he said.

Curry powders

The Food Safety Department was also looking into complaints regarding the level of pesticides found in curry powders, said Mr. Thomas.

Samples were being collected, he added.

Of the 45 items tested, various ready-to-eat foods, spices and other items seized from eateries in July were found to be unsafe or misbranded.

The products included edible items like chicken fry picked from two restaurants, locally made rusk, cake, jilebi, tutti-frutti bread and two brands of chilly powder.

The department collected ₹68,500 as fine from various units for violating norms.