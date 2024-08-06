ADVERTISEMENT

P. Rajeeve’s Selected Essays released

Published - August 06, 2024 01:30 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member M.A. Baby releasing Selected Essays written by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve by handing over a copy of the book to writer and critic Sunil P. Ilayidam in the city on August 5. Proceeds from the sale of the book on the first day, ₹75,000, was handed over to CMDRF for relief work in Wayanad. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Reading should not be restricted to books, but should include society as well, CPI(M) Polit Bureau member M.A. Baby has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking after releasing the book Selected Essays by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve at a function in Kochi on August 5 (Monday).

“What Mr. Rajeeve acquired through reading and his experiences has been released as a book. He has not just read books but the social life around him as well. The life we see around us and experience should also be subjected to reading and study. Such an approach could be seen in the book,” Mr. Baby said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Workers are the beating heart of the society, the book reminds. A social change calls for leadership by the working class. The book shows how reading should be approached and reminds us that serious reading has a politics,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Baby said that Mr. Rajeeve had been successful in developing a simple and original language to help readers uvnderstand complex subjects.

Writer and critic Sunil P. Ilayidam accepted the first copy of the book. Mr. Ilayidam said that Mr. Rajeeve’s book helped resist the attempt to reduce the significance of ideological struggles.

Critic M.K. Sanoo was the chief guest. Mr. Sanoo hailed Mr. Rajeeve as a person with clarity of thought. His speeches on world and Indian politics should be recorded and preserved, Mr. Sanoo said.

The book brought out by Haritham Books contains 127 essays written by the Minister in newspapers and magazines, and also his speeches.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US