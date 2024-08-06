GIFT a SubscriptionGift
P. Rajeeve’s Selected Essays released

Published - August 06, 2024 01:30 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member M.A. Baby releasing Selected Essays written by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve by handing over a copy of the book to writer and critic Sunil P. Ilayidam in the city on August 5. Proceeds from the sale of the book on the first day, ₹75,000, was handed over to CMDRF for relief work in Wayanad. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member M.A. Baby releasing Selected Essays written by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve by handing over a copy of the book to writer and critic Sunil P. Ilayidam in the city on August 5. Proceeds from the sale of the book on the first day, ₹75,000, was handed over to CMDRF for relief work in Wayanad. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Reading should not be restricted to books, but should include society as well, CPI(M) Polit Bureau member M.A. Baby has said.

He was speaking after releasing the book Selected Essays by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve at a function in Kochi on August 5 (Monday).

“What Mr. Rajeeve acquired through reading and his experiences has been released as a book. He has not just read books but the social life around him as well. The life we see around us and experience should also be subjected to reading and study. Such an approach could be seen in the book,” Mr. Baby said.

“Workers are the beating heart of the society, the book reminds. A social change calls for leadership by the working class. The book shows how reading should be approached and reminds us that serious reading has a politics,” he said.

Mr. Baby said that Mr. Rajeeve had been successful in developing a simple and original language to help readers uvnderstand complex subjects.

Writer and critic Sunil P. Ilayidam accepted the first copy of the book. Mr. Ilayidam said that Mr. Rajeeve’s book helped resist the attempt to reduce the significance of ideological struggles.

Critic M.K. Sanoo was the chief guest. Mr. Sanoo hailed Mr. Rajeeve as a person with clarity of thought. His speeches on world and Indian politics should be recorded and preserved, Mr. Sanoo said.

The book brought out by Haritham Books contains 127 essays written by the Minister in newspapers and magazines, and also his speeches.

