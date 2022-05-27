P. C. George released on bail

He was arrested for controversial remarks against Muslims

Former legislator P.C. George, who was arrested on charges of making communally inflammatory speeches, was released on bail on Friday.

Releasing Mr. George, who was jailed at the Central prison, Thiruvananthapuram, Justice P.S. Gopinath noted that the offences registered against the petitioner were punishable with a maximum imprisonment up to three years or fine and his continued detention may not be necessary.

The fact that Mr. George was a 72-year-old man stated to be suffering from various illness and he was a member of the Kerala Legislative Assembly for nearly 33 years also compelled the judge to take the view that Mr. George was unlikely to flee from justice.

The Fort police had arrested him in the case booked in connection with the hate speech made at the Ananthapuri Hindu Mahasammelan held in Thiruvananthapuram, after the trial court had cancelled his bail earlier.

The High Court on Friday asked Mr. George to execute a bond for ₹50,000 with two solvent sureties each for the like sum to the satisfaction of the jurisdictional court and he shall not attempt to interfere with the investigation or to influence or intimidate any witness in the case booked against him.

Mr. George shall fully cooperate with the investigation, including any scientific procedure, that may be required by the prosecution. He shall not make any speech or statement which would tend to result in commission of offences under Sections 153A or 295A of the Indian Penal Code, the court directed.

The court also asked Mr. George to make himself available for interrogation as and when demanded by the investigation officer in writing and not to get involved in any other crime while on bail. If the bail conditions are violated, the prosecution can approach the High Court for the cancellation of the bail.

Regarding his anticipatory bail plea filed in connection with the Vennala hate speech case, the court directed that he shall be released on bail, if arrested after executing a bond of ₹50,000 with two solvent sureties each for the like sum to the satisfaction of the arresting officer.