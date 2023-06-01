HamberMenu
P. Bhaskaran never received the recognition he deserved: Sanoo

June 01, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau
Critic M.K. Sanoo inaugurating an evening in memory of poet-lyricist P. Bhaskaran at Chavara Cultural Centre on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement 

Critic M.K. Sanoo on Wednesday said poet-lyricist P. Bhaskaran never received the kind of recognition he deserved.  

Speaking at Bhaskara Sandhya organised by Chavara Cultural Centre on P. Bhaskaran’s birth centenary, Mr. Sanoo said Bhaskaran had a great appeal in cinema and literature. After the film Navalokam, even those who never saw the film fell for the songs penned by him. While he turned a revolutionary for a short period, he returned to cinema soon and stayed there focused, Mr. Sanoo said.  

Veteran journalist N. Madhavan Kutty said the late poet’s birth centenary should be celebrated by the Culture department. Ernakulam played a key role in shaping his personality. Malayalis’ cultural identity owed a lot to the poet-lyricist-revolutionary’s contributions, he said.  

