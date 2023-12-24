P and T colony residents to move into new homes after completing documentation work

December 24, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - KOCHI

The P and T apartment complex is all set to welcome its residents with the Kochi Corporation Council clearing the final list of beneficiaries last week.

After much deliberation, the council cleared the names of 72 beneficiaries and removed four persons from the earlier list as they were found owning houses. The welfare standing committee of the civic body too had vetted the list to identify the real beneficiaries. The apartment complex, which was constructed with the support of the Greater Cochin Development Authority, Cochin Smart Mission Limited and the financial aid of the State government, was meant for the original inhabitants of the P and T Colony.

The Corporation and its council had cleared all the formalities for handing over the apartments to the beneficiaries, said Mayor M. Anilkumar.

The eligible beneficiaries will have to complete the documentation process and hand over the relevant documents to the Corporation. They also need to sign an agreement with the Corporation regarding the ownership of the apartments. Once the documentation process was over, the residents could take possession of the apartments, he said.

However, the civic authorities are wary of alleged attempts to bring in more people to the beneficiary list of the project. A few original beneficiaries had made attempts to add some recent residents of the colony to the beneficiary list, which was unacceptable, said Mr. Anilkumar.

The Corporation plans to demolish the existing houses in the colony, which were illegally constructed. No new occupation of the area can be permitted on public land. The land will be protected to keep it free of any further encroachment, said the Mayor.