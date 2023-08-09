HamberMenu
P and T Colony residents may move into new apartments by Onam

Two structures with 40 apartments each have been constructed on land owned by GCDA; project to end misery of colony residents who are often hit by flooding caused by heavy rain

August 09, 2023 01:16 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The construction of the apartment complex, which is being built at Santhome Colony at Mundamveli, in West Kochi, is nearing completion.

The construction of the apartment complex, which is being built at Santhome Colony at Mundamveli, in West Kochi, is nearing completion. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The 82 families residing at P and T Colony, located on the banks of Perandoor canal near Kadavanthra, will move to secure homes by the month-end.

The construction of the apartment complex, which is being built at Santhome Colony at Mundamveli, in West Kochi, is nearing completion. The civic administration is taking efforts to complete the work and relocate the families to their new abode by Onam, said M. Anilkumar, Mayor.

A spell of heavy rain in the city would leave the P and T Colony, which comes under the Gandhi Nagar Division of the Kochi Corporation, flooded. The residents had to be often relocated to some relief camps during the rainy season. The misery of the residents would end, once they move into the new houses, said Poornima Narayan, who represented the Division in the council earlier. The project saw the State government, the Kochi Corporation and the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) coming together to implement the slum rehabilitation scheme. The apartment complex has come up on the land owned by the Authority. The funds from the LIFE Mission of the State government were also utilised for the project. Cochin Smart Mission Limited too chipped in with a contribution of ₹4 crore. Two structures with 40 apartments each have been constructed under the project.

It was an uphill task for the civic authorities to take forward the construction of the project. Paucity of funds had often delayed the work. The beneficiaries for the project were selected during the term of the Kochi Corporation council led by the then Mayor Soumini Jain, said Mr. Anilkumar.

Once the residents of the colony move into the new apartment complex, the city administration will secure the area. No construction is permissible in the area. The area would have to be secured to prevent any further encroachment or illegal occupation, he said.

