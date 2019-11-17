P-8I aircraft conducts operation from naval air enclave

A P-8I long-range maritime reconnaissance (MR) aircraft of the Navy successfully undertook an operational mission from the Naval Air Enclave (NAE) here on Friday.
This is the first sortie undertaken by a Boeing P-8I aircraft, after the recent inauguration of the Naval Taxi Link, connecting the NAE with Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL).
The aircraft successfully underwent an operational turnaround at Naval Air Enclave, Kochi, as part of the mission.
The mission has validated the capability of Naval Air Enclave, Kochi, in supporting the widebodied P-8I operations and will significantly enhance the endurance and reach of the aircraft in undertaking maritime reconnaissance missions in the Indian Ocean region, a defence press release said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.