P-8I aircraft conducts operation from naval air enclave

A P-8I long-range maritime reconnaissance (MR) aircraft of the Navy successfully undertook an operational mission from the Naval Air Enclave (NAE) here on Friday.

This is the first sortie undertaken by a Boeing P-8I aircraft, after the recent inauguration of the Naval Taxi Link, connecting the NAE with Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL).

The aircraft successfully underwent an operational turnaround at Naval Air Enclave, Kochi, as part of the mission.

The mission has validated the capability of Naval Air Enclave, Kochi, in supporting the widebodied P-8I operations and will significantly enhance the endurance and reach of the aircraft in undertaking maritime reconnaissance missions in the Indian Ocean region, a defence press release said.