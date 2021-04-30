Oxygen war room set up at Kochi metro station

The oxygen war room at the Kochi metro station building in Kaloor.

KOCHI

30 April 2021 00:09 IST

An oxygen war room has been opened at the Kochi metro station building at Kaloor to ensure availability of medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients.

The war room will also coordinate the supply of oxygen to centres where it is required. A shifting control room and data centre for ensuring hospital-based medical treatment for needy patients have also started functioning.

Around 80 persons have been deployed at the war room, said a communication from District Collector S. Suhas.

