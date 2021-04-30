KochiKOCHI 30 April 2021 00:09 IST
Oxygen war room set up at Kochi metro station
An oxygen war room has been opened at the Kochi metro station building at Kaloor to ensure availability of medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients.
The war room will also coordinate the supply of oxygen to centres where it is required. A shifting control room and data centre for ensuring hospital-based medical treatment for needy patients have also started functioning.
Around 80 persons have been deployed at the war room, said a communication from District Collector S. Suhas.
