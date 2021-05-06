Oxygen generator plant turns operational at MCH

It will run 24x7 and generate 600 litres of oxygen per minute

The first of the four oxygen generator plants allotted to the State by the Union government has begun functioning at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kalamassery.

The plant, which operates on PSA (pressure swing absorption) technology, will run round-the-clock and can generate 600 litres of oxygen per minute. Of the four plants that are being set up in the State, this one, set up at a cost of around ₹1.5 crore, is the smallest. The new plant will supply oxygen to 250 beds in eight wards where COVID-19 patients are under treatment. The plant draws air, compresses it, and provides oxygen of 95% concentration via pipelines.

“The new plant reduces the hospital’s dependence on oxygen supply from outside. The possibility of oxygen shortage is unlikely, since we are now self-sufficient in oxygen production,” said Dr. Ganesh Mohan, Resident Medical Officer at MCH. The operation theatre and the COVID ICU, which require 100% concentrated oxygen, alone will continue to rely on supply from liquid oxygen plants.

The MCH is the largest tertiary care facility for COVID patients in Ernakulam.

The other PSA-based plants are coming up at the Thrissur, Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram medical colleges.